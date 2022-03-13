LOOK: Georgia football players share eye-popping spring break workouts on social media

But that did not mean they spent their entire week on a beach or lounging on a couch. Many of those players spent the week working out, continuing to improve while getting in top form before the start of practice.

Before practice begins though, the University of Georgia held spring break. It was a week off from school for the players, with some of them taking advantage of the time off by getting away from the confines of Athens.

Georgia is set to start spring practice on Tuesday. It will give the Bulldogs 15 critical practices to evaluate and improve ahead of the 2022 season. For many young players, it will be their first chance to really showcase their skills, as Georgia must replace some key veterans from the title-winning 2021 team.

Perhaps the most interesting position battle will not be for a starting spot. Many eyes this spring will be on Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck, as the two compete for the No. 2 quarterback spot. Neither is likely to unseat Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback this spring, but the winner of the duel could very well position himself as the quarterback of the future for Georgia.

Some positions to watch in terms include running back and cornerback in terms of depth. Georgia has just three scholarship running backs this spring and four scholarship cornerbacks due to transfers and NFL departures. Health will be paramount at these two spots.

The spring will also give Georgia’s 19 early enrollees their first crack at seeing the practice field. Last season, Brock Bowers and AD Mitchell took advantage of the spring reps and became full-time contributors for Georgia. Many will be interested in how defensive Mykel Williams and tight Oscar Delp perform this spring.

Georgia also has four new on-field assistant coaches in the mix, as Bryan McClendon takes over as the wide receivers coach, Stacy Searels is the new offensive line coach, Chidrea Uzo-Diribie is now coaching outside linebackers and Fran Brown is coaching defensive backs. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators this season, while Todd Monken returns as offensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs will conclude spring practice on April 16, culminating in the annual G-Day scrimmage. A start time for the event has not yet been announced.

