Hamilton, Biggy and Stetson Bennett living the ‘American Dream’ for Georgia football at the Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — The Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton plays just around the corner from where the media events for the Heisman Trophy took place. One of the final numbers in the widelg success musical features the titular Alexander Hamilton wondering about his legacy. What impact he left on the world, as he deals with his imminent demise as a bullet from the gun of Aaron Burr races towards him. Bennett is no Hamilton when it comes to wondering about what mark he has left on college football. As the Georgia quarterback moves from his greatest individual recognition back to focusing on the team, he knows the final parts of his legacy are still undecided.

Only Bennett will face Ohio State defenders in the College Football Playoff, instead of live ammunition. Bennett can further shape how the wide world will see him. “Yeah I don’t know. I’ll let the authors and poets (decide that),” Bennett said. “I don’t know. I just hope to give them good material.” Odds are Lin Manuel-Miranda could craft a pretty rich play based on what Bennett has already accomplished. He became the Georgia’s third-national championship-winning quarterback in 2021, ending a 41-year title drought for a hungry Georgia fan base.

He was the first Georgia quarterback to ever be a Heisman Trophy finalist. Not Aaron Murray, not Matthew Stafford, not Jake Fromm, who Bennett backed up twice during his Georgia career. Bennett did not win the Heisman Trophy, finishing fourth in voting behind Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Max Duggan. Bennett isn’t all that bothered by the results. He gets it was a massive honor for him to be in New York in the first place. Related: Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting