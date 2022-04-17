Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett after G-Day: ‘I’m going to be better than last year’

Yet Bennett knows it wasn’t a perfect day. He was frustrated a few of his passes got tipped at the line of scrimmage, harkening back to memories of the 2020 Alabama game. He was also intercepted twice, with both throws being late over the middle. The senior quarterback did find a way to end the day on a high note. With the score tied at 23 and 55 seconds remaining Bennett connected with Gilbert for a 27-yard gain and then found Kearis Jackson for 25-yards to set up the game-winning field goal and a medium-rare steak for Bennett. “We are trying to make sure Carson (Beck) eats beanie weenies,” Bennett said after the game, as Beck was the starting quarterback for the red team.

Beck and Brock Vandagriff both got first-team reps on Saturday, but most of their playing time was limited to the second and third teams. Bennett exclusively worked with the first-team offense. If it wasn’t already clear, Kirby Smart went a step further in his post-game press conference to leave no doubt about any perceived quarterback battle. “Our team knows that Stetson is the quarterback,” Smart said. “Stetson has done an incredible job. Stetson has been an incredible leader, done what we’ve asked.”