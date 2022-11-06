Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’

Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee.

The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at this point Georgia is a better program than Tennessee. It’s why Kirby Smart felt the need to bring up how his team didn’t need to go into the transfer portal to add talent in his postgame interview.

“A bunch of kids that love this place,” Smart said. “We took zero out of the portal. They all love it here. They competed their ass off and these fans are elite. I’m so proud of our university and these kids.”