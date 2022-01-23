WATCH: Terrence Edwards shares thoughts on Jermaine Burton, Arik Gilbert and Georgia wide receivers coach opening

Terrence Edwards knows a good bit about the Georgia wide receiver room. Part of that comes from the fact that he was one during his playing days for the Bulldogs. He still holds a number of Georgia receiving records, including being the program’s only 1,000-yard receiver. Edwards has also been instrumental in the development of some of the top wide receivers from the Atlanta area in recent years. Among some of his past pupils include Jermaine Burton and Arik Gilbert.

DawgNation Daily’s Brandon Adams interviewed Edwards on a number of key topics pertaining to the Georgia wide receiver room this week. Georgia has an opening for its wide receivers coach as Cortez Hankton is now at LSU. Below you can see the full interview Edwards had with Adams, as well as a portion of the transcript. DawgNation Daily airs every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. ET on the DawgNation homepage and social channels. Terrence Edwards shares thoughts on Jermaine Burton, Arik Gilbert and Georgia wide receivers coach opening

DawgNation: We talked last week about the rumor the possibility that Jermaine might leave and now that’s happened, he is in the transfer portal officially. What is your reaction to the fact that Jermaine Burton is looking to move on from UGA? Edwards: I was surprised at first. Once I kind of get wind of it. Starting off from the top, it kind of bothered me when Justin Robinson decided to transfer. I read and people sent me screenshots of how classless it was for him to announce he was transferring on the day of the celebration. I think a lot of Georgia fans and a lot of fans period go over the top with their conspiracy theories. Justin didn’t post he was transferring on the day of just to try and knock Georgia. That’s the day he told Mississippi State he was coming so that was the day he decided to post it. That had nothing to do with Georgia when Justin posted that he was transferring. With Jermaine, what bothers me about the whole situation, people want to call him a quitter or selfish. I held some words back but I challenge to everyone, have you ever changed jobs? Has anyone ever changed jobs to themselves. If this young man feels that he wants to leave Georgia for whatever reason he wants to leave — and I’m not going to get into the reasons he wants to leave — whatever reason, if his family feels this is a better situation for them, why can’t he better himself? That’s the part I just don’t get. He didn’t do it before the season, he didn’t opt-out. He gave Georgia everything he could and helped Georgia bring a National Championship. And this is how we repay the young man? Because he decides that it’s time for him to move on? We all move on in life. Are you a quitter because you wanted a different job to help your family? Are you selfish to the coworkers that you left? That’s what I don’t get. I don’t get why sports and entertainment have to abide by certain rules that everyone else doesn’t have to abide by. We don’t get the opportunity to better ourselves and better our families. Why do non-athletes get to live by a different set of rules...