Commitment of 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles is an NFL-sized endorsement of Georgia football program
All three linebackers on their own would likely be a crown jewel for other programs. All three prospects are rated as top-100 prospects by at least one major recruiting service and are seen as top-10 linebacker prospects for the class. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann managed to land all three.
This isn’t the first time Schumann has shined on the recruiting trail. His track record of success makes it easy to attract top talent, as the Bulldogs had three Schumann products all go in the top-100 picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award last year, giving Georgia and Schumann since the coach arrived in 2016.
Bowles becomes the second-highest-rated commitment in the class, pushing the Bulldogs up to No. 6 in the 2023 recruiting rankings. His commitment caps off a great haul at the position for this cycle and has the Georgia linebacker room set up for success for years to come. Add in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting hauls and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see pundits speak about Georgia’s inside linebacker room like they currently do about the Georgia tight end position.
The most interesting factoid about Bowles is that he is the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The elder Bowles has become one of the top defensive minds in the NFL, serving as the defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay when it won Super Bowl LV. He’s one of the few coaches out there capable of offering a legitimate pointer or two to Schumann, Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff.
Todd Bowles has spent the last two-plus decades coaching in the NFL. He knows what it takes to succeed at that level and how to get there, as he himself enjoyed an eight-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl victory with Washington.
The younger Bowles undoubtedly knows a good bit about the NFL lifestyle. His father after all was hired and fired by the New York Jets during Troy’s youth. He’s undoubtedly met countless NFL players who offered tips and thoughts about how to ultimately get to the NFL.
Bowles could’ve gone to any school in the country to hone his skills and prepare him for the NFL. He’s that talented to where it is legitimate possibly.
And the rangy linebacker picked Georgia. The son of an NFL head coach trusted the Georgia coaching staff to best develop him for the next level. That speaks volumes about Schumann, Smart and the current state of the Georgia football program.
Be it the recent draft success, the way Georgia uses its inside linebackers as the primary playmakers or the all-around cultural fit at Georgia, it made a lot of sense for Bowles to end up at Georgia. He joins what will undoubtedly be the best inside linebacker class in the country for this recruiting cycle. He’ll also be looking to carve out his own journey so that he’s not just viewed as the son of an NFL head coach.
For Georgia, the Bulldogs add another promising prospect to their future defense. And he might have the strongest NFL pedigree of anyone in the entire 2023 recruiting cycle, perhaps even more so than 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.
The Bulldogs have been called ‘LBU’ in recent years. There’s a real pipeline to the NFL that in turn attracts top prospects such as Bowles.
Perhaps one day Troy Bowles can end up playing for his dad. For the time being, Schumann will be very, very happy to be working with the talented linebacker prospect.
