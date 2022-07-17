Commitment of 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles is an NFL-sized endorsement of Georgia football program

All three linebackers on their own would likely be a crown jewel for other programs. All three prospects are rated as top-100 prospects by at least one major recruiting service and are seen as top-10 linebacker prospects for the class. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann managed to land all three. Related: What Georgia football is getting in linebacker Troy Bowles This isn’t the first time Schumann has shined on the recruiting trail. His track record of success makes it easy to attract top talent, as the Bulldogs had three Schumann products all go in the top-100 picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award last year, giving Georgia and Schumann since the coach arrived in 2016.

Bowles becomes the second-highest-rated commitment in the class, pushing the Bulldogs up to No. 6 in the 2023 recruiting rankings. His commitment caps off a great haul at the position for this cycle and has the Georgia linebacker room set up for success for years to come. Add in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting hauls and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see pundits speak about Georgia’s inside linebacker room like they currently do about the Georgia tight end position. Related: CJ Allen commitment is another key win for Glenn Schumann, Georgia football The most interesting factoid about Bowles is that he is the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The elder Bowles has become one of the top defensive minds in the NFL, serving as the defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay when it won Super Bowl LV. He’s one of the few coaches out there capable of offering a legitimate pointer or two to Schumann, Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff. Todd Bowles has spent the last two-plus decades coaching in the NFL. He knows what it takes to succeed at that level and how to get there, as he himself enjoyed an eight-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl victory with Washington. The younger Bowles undoubtedly knows a good bit about the NFL lifestyle. His father after all was hired and fired by the New York Jets during Troy’s youth. He’s undoubtedly met countless NFL players who offered tips and thoughts about how to ultimately get to the NFL. Bowles could’ve gone to any school in the country to hone his skills and prepare him for the NFL. He’s that talented to where it is legitimate possibly.