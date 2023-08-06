clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — There was a routine and business-like tone during the observation period of the opening Georgia practice, but now the sparks are really about to fly.

The Bulldogs had their first day in full pads on Saturday, and that means the 2023 version of Georgia football is on the brink of competition for positions and playing time.

The preseason magazines and prognosticators have said one thing, but the actions that play out in August on the practice field will speak much louder to the place in history this Bulldogs team will ultimately take.

It’s either going to be the first team to three-peat since 1936 Minnesota, or not.

First things first, the team will try to become the first Georgia squad to repeat since the celebrated Herschel Walker teams from 1980-1982 won a share of three consecutive league titles.

Talk is cheap, but there was still some things to be learned in the opening day player interviews, starting with the four players Coach Kirby Smart chose to speak.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

The most important leader on the team took accountability for his well-documented offseason driving-related incident and revealed the necessary focus to keep this defense sharp.

“Accountability is just really growing as a person, knowing what you were wrong at — you can’t move past something unless you admit it … (but) you can’t dwell on the past,” the UGA linebacker known as ‘Pops’ said.

As for the preseason championship chatter, Dumas-Johnson shrugged it off in appropriate fashion.

“We really have to take it game by game,” he said, “until we get to the part of the season to worry about the three-peat accolade.”

Ladd McConkey

The lead ambassador for Georgia football from the top down, McConkey is an in-state recruit who has grown from overlooked and redshirted to first-team preseason All-SEC — and all while graduating in three years.

McConkey has always been an impressive speaker, but most striking is his physical development, as he’s blossomed from a 165-pound prosper to a solid 190-pound playmaker who looks capable of carrying a heavy load throughout the season regardless of who wins the quarterback competition

“Our quarterbacks, it is not their first year in the system, they have been around,” McConkey said. “They have taken so many reps in practice. Being at our practice, y’all know the intensity of it and the demand they are put on. So I am confident in it.”

Javon Bullard

Bullard might be the fastest rising star on the Georgia defense, emerging as the Defensive MVP for both the CFP Semifinal win over Ohio State and the championship game victory over TCU.

Bullard has grown before the eyes of UGA fans, bouncing back quickly from a one-game suspension last year to become one of the most feared and effective defensive backs in the nation.

Now at safety, Bullard can follow in the footsteps of such recent game changers as J.R. Reed, Richard LeCounte, Lewis Cine Christopher Smith.

“You have to have that certain edge …. ‚” Bullard said. “You’ve got to have that certain swagger and that certain ego about yourself, not in a bad way, but in the sense that you step on the field and think, ‘This is the game that I love, and this is the game that I’m going to continue to play,”

Arian Smith

Among the fastest players in the nation, Smith has home run speed and has persevered through injuries to the extent referring to him first as a “track guy” would be robbing him of the “football player” toughness he has shown.

Smith doesn’t need to be and likely won’t be a high-volume player. It’s a long season, and as Georgia learned against Ohio State in the 2022 CFP Playoffs, there are going to be times when players with special attributes like Smith are the different between winning and losing.

“I’m hungry, I still haven’t played that much …, " said Smith, a fourth-year junior who has appeared in just 18 of 40 games on account of injuries.

“I’m trying to show what I can do this season. What I did last year doesn’t really mean nothing.”

ATHENS — There was a routine and business-like tone during the observation period of the opening Georgia practice, but now the sparks are really about to fly.
