ATHENS — There was a routine and business-like tone during the observation period of the opening Georgia practice, but now the sparks are really about to fly.

The Bulldogs had their first day in full pads on Saturday, and that means the 2023 version of Georgia football is on the brink of competition for positions and playing time.

The preseason magazines and prognosticators have said one thing, but the actions that play out in August on the practice field will speak much louder to the place in history this Bulldogs team will ultimately take.