Georgia basketball bounces back and into the future with legendary coach Hugh Durham courtside

Georgia basketball bounced back, and it was only fitting the Bulldogs do it in historic fashion. Georgia beat Kentucky 75-68 before a sold-out crowd at Stegeman Coliseum with legendary coach Hugh Durham and some members of the 1983 Final Four Bulldogs in attendance. It marked the first time since the 1989 and 1990 seasons — when Durham was still the men’s basketball coach — that Georgia beat the Wildcats at home in back-to-back seasons.

Those 1990 Bulldogs were the last — and only — Georgia men’s basketball team to win the SEC regular-season title since the league was formed in 1933. So when people say first-year UGA coach Mike White has a challenge on his hands changing the Georgia basketball culture, that might be an understatement. The Saturday afternoon win kept Georgia’s slim postseason hopes alive — the Bulldogs moved up only two spots in the RPI ratings to 136 with the win over the unranked Kentucky Squad.

To put that into perspective, only South Carolina is ranked lower in the computerized pecking order. But Georgia’s record at least looks respectable enough at 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the SEC with a very winnable home game against LSU on Tuesday night. “It feels good to get a win against any team,” said UGA star Kario Oquendo, who led the team with 21 points. “We just had a lot of energy coming into today.”

Georgia fans are used to winning on Saturdays thanks to the program’s two-time defending national championship program. That sort of momentum and positive energy has a tendency to carry over into enrollment numbers as well as other sports. It helps explain how a basketball team that had lost six of seven could draw a sell-out crowd of 10,376 at Stegeman Coliseum. White said on the UGA radio broadcast the Georgia fans helped out, “especially down the stretch defensively.” It also helps that White has last the SEC’s top returning field goal percentage leader back in the starting lineup over Syracuse transfer Frank Anselem. Georgia outscored Kentucky by 22 points in the 28 minutes Braelen Bridges was on the floor, while getting outscored by 14 points the 12 minutes Anselem played. White has work to do getting his bench players to step up, as Georgia’s non-starters on Saturday -- which including Terry Roberts, who returned after missing two games with a concussion -- were outscored by an aggregate 20 points on their home court by a short-handed Kentucky team. Indeed, it looked for a few anxious moments that this Bulldogs’ team might let this one slip away after having built a 10-point halftime lead.