Kirby Smart: The rise of James ‘Mongoose’ Cook to complete player

ATHENS — Kirby Smart looked to find ways to get James Cook on the field since the gifted tailback arrived on campus some 3 1/2 years ago. Now, it seems, the No. 1 Georgia football program would be wise not to take him off the field, even if that means a two-back set with fellow senior tailback Zamir White. Cook is neck-and-neck with White in yards from scrimmage this season with 673 on 99 touches (82 rushes, 17 catches) to White’s 690 yards on 126 touches (122 rushes, 4 catches).

RELATED: James Cook may be biggest benefactor of Todd Monken offense, ‘3 things’ “I think back to his freshman year and we tried to use him in different ways, and he was learning the offense, understanding the motions, having to be a part of a functioning offense that was using him in different ways,” Smart said. “Now, he’s become a more complete player.” Cook’s versatility was on display at Tennessee two games ago, when he delivered an MVP performance with 104 yards rushing, 43 receiving and 3 touchdowns.

RELATED: Cook makes preseason list at No. 3, most important returning players for 2021 Cook followed up in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 Senior Day win over Charleston Southern by breaking off a 40-yard run and hauling in an 18-yard pass, the starters seeing abbreviated action agains the FCS team. “He runs with toughness, he doesn’t have huge weight, but he runs behind his pads,” Smart said. “Coaches called him ‘The Mongoose” when he first got here. He’s hard to tackle, he’s always slithering and sliding through there, and he’s hard to get a direct hit on.”