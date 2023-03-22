Georgia football QB Derby: Jake Fromm breaks down 3 candidates, ‘different packages’

ATHENS — The much anticipated Georgia QB derby is being run at a marathon pace with no real need for an immediate decision. How can there be a right answer when the Bulldogs’ are still trying to figure out what style best fits the personnel in their 2023 offense? “I think what you’re going to see is, what does Coach (Mike) Bobo want to do with the offense,” Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said, " and then which skillset best fits what he wants to do in the scheme they are trying to run.”

Coach Kirby Smart has let it be known more than once that he wants mobility at the position, in addition to good decision making, leadership and the ability to throw the ball accurately. Of course — what coach doesn’t want all those attributes? But the fact Smart stresses mobility to the extent that he does is what raises some question of who might start.

Carson Beck can run and Brock Vandagriff can pass, but very limited sample sizes suggest generalize Beck as the better passer of the two and Vandagriff as the more effective runner. Second-year quarterback Gunner Stockton is also lumped into the competition, though he played almost exclusively on the scout team last season and is still learning the nuances of the offense. “All three of these guys offer just a little bit of a different packages,” said former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who recently provided a breakdown of the three UGA signal callers during an appearance on DawgNation Daily. Carson Beck

“He brings the arm, he brings the life to the deep play-action attack. Carson is a guy who can make all the throws on the football field and as a coordinator and play caller you’re not going to be scared to call these deeper shots. “You’re going to want to be aggressive because you know you have a guy in the offense who can make all the throws and has been around and has the experience, has gone in and played in games. “Even though it wasn’t the most ideal situation, going in the way he did up big in games — being able to move the offense and get downfield and still score points, to me that says a lot.” Brock Vandagriff “With Brock, what you get is a bigger-bodied Stetson (Bennett). You get a guy who can get out of the pocket and make plays with his arm with his feet. A guy that you get some zone read opportunities. You get into the Red Zone, you get some designed quarterback runs like you saw in the national championship game with Stetson. “With Brock you get a very similar offense, a guy who has an arm that’s as good, can make the same throws and so, with that you get more of what you’ve seen, with arguably a better athlete.” Gunner Stockton “I see a lot of myself in Gunner. A guy that’s not going to blow you away with his arm, a guy that’s not going to blow you away with his feet, but a guy who is just going to play good, sound football and he’s going to get the offense in the right situation and play good football,

“He’s going to complete balls and play tough and play physical and play he’ll confident in the offense. He’ll move the offense and score points. “He’s a guy who’s really smart, who’s going to know this offense and know everything in and out and always get the offense int her right striation most of the time and make the right plays.” Fromm’s take is worth noting, as he stands as the second-winningest quarterback in Georgia history, behind all-time SEC winningest QB David Greene. Georgia all-time QB wins leaders David Greene 42 Jake Fromm 37 Aaron Murray 36