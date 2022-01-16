Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton reportedly set to be hired by LSU

Another on-field Georgia assistant appears to be on the move, with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton reportedly set to become the wide receivers coach for LSU. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news.

Hankton is from Louisiana and has been the wide receivers coach at Georgia dating back to 2018. In that time he has landed prospects such as George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as well as developed the likes of AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey.

LSU has a new head coach in Brian Kelly, as he takes over for the departed Ed Orgeron. Assuming Hankton leaves, he’d be the second on-field assistant to do so for Georgia, as Dan Lanning is the new head coach at Oregon. It is worth mentioning that Hankton had not received a raise in each of the past two offseasons.