Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton reportedly set to be hired by LSU
Another on-field Georgia assistant appears to be on the move, with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton reportedly set to become the wide receivers coach for LSU. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news.
Hankton is from Louisiana and has been the wide receivers coach at Georgia dating back to 2018. In that time he has landed prospects such as George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as well as developed the likes of AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey.
LSU has a new head coach in Brian Kelly, as he takes over for the departed Ed Orgeron. Assuming Hankton leaves, he’d be the second on-field assistant to do so for Georgia, as Dan Lanning is the new head coach at Oregon. It is worth mentioning that Hankton had not received a raise in each of the past two offseasons.
Georgia will have to replace Pickens heading into 2022, as he is off to the NFL. The Bulldogs have also seen heavy turnover at the wide receiver via the transfer portal in the last two years. Five Georgia wide receivers transferred last season and two wide receivers from this class have already entered the transfer portal as well. Justin Robinson announced on Saturday he would be transferring to Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs signed three wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, as 4-star Chandler Smith, 4-star De’Nylon Morrissette and 3-star Cole Speer currently make up the signing haul. Georgia also holds a commitment from 3-star Texas receiver Dillon Bell, who is expected to sign with Georgia in February. The bigger story though for Georgia in this recruiting cycle is who it couldn’t land at wide receiver, with the Bulldogs missing out on top targets such as Luther Burden, Andre Greene Jr. and Kojo Antwi.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops
