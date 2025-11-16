clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Gameday wrap-up
Gunner Stockton ‘keeps getting better’, making Georgia football all the …
ATHENS — For the second year in a row, Gunner Stockton did not finish Georgia’s game against Texas at quarterback.
Connor Riley
Raylen Wilson on the Georgia defense: ‘Be more like Mike Tyson instead of …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It looked like it was going to be another long day for the Georgia defense.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart gives honest assessment of Georgia defense: ‘You’re probably …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart told his defense that they had Ole Miss right where the Georgia Bulldogs wanted them at halftime.
Connor Riley
Georgia football win over Auburn not a program win but a family one
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s day began with a trip to a baseball field with his youngest son, Andrew.
Connor Riley
Dillon Bell’s big day ‘a long time coming’ for Georgia football offense
ATHENS — Dillon Bell had two touchdowns on Saturday.
Connor Riley
