Kirby Smart stiff arms Gatorade bath because Alabama is next

Zamir White and James Cook had the cooler in hand. They were ready to cover their head coach in Gatorade after ta 34-11 beating of Michigan to win the Orange Bowl and advance to the national championship game. But Kirby Smart had other ideas. Sure he didn’t want to be covered in the sticky sports drink. But he also knew this win didn’t deserve that moment. “Yeah, I was wanting to get a real shower, not a Gatorade bath, because I want to get focused on Alabama,” Smart said. “They got a five, six-hour head start. To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that. We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective and that’s what our guys -- they worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”

It all happened so fast Cook couldn’t even make out what happened. He just knew to put the cooler down and walk away. As confetti fell, We Are The Champions was playing in Hard Rock Stadium. For most teams, this would be a crowning moment. Those who remember the Georgia-Oklahoma likely recall a much more celebratory atmosphere after the thrilling win. Smart and members of the Georgia team were having none of it. Not with Alabama already getting to work on a rematch.

“There’s definitely one more game,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “Champs not at all. Job not finished. We didn’t do our everything we did this whole season just to win the Orange Bowl. Job not finished.” A few hours before Georgia stomped Michigan, Alabama cruised past Cincinnati in a similar fashion. The Crimson Tide got up early on the Bearcats and suffocated the last unbeaten team in college football over the final quarters. Brian Robinson rushed for 204 yards in the win, while Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns in the 27-6 win. It will be the second time Georgia and Alabama meet this season. It will be the second time the two schools have met in the national championship game since Smart became the head coach of the Georgia program. Those past two prior results were both Georgia losses, as has been the case the last seven times Georgia and Alabama have played. The national championship loss was a 26-23 heartbreaker, with Tua Tagovialoa throwing a 41-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to DeVonta Smith. The more recent defeat was a 41-24 drubbing, with Alabama lighting up the Georgia defense in a way it hasn’t been this season. Many wondered how Georgia would respond coming off its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs emphatically answered that in the first half, with Georgia up 27-3. Stetson Bennett delivered his best game as a Bulldog, throwing for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns. For him, the game against Michigan was just to get another crack at Alabama, an opponent that has perhaps defined him more than any member of the Georgia program.