Kirby Smart explains his rationale behind playing Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels

“We thought Stetson really practiced well and he and JT rolled all week,” Smart said on his decision. “We told them, I guess it was Thursday or Friday, we called them in and said, ‘Hey look, you’re both going to play. We think JT is healthy enough to go but we’re going to play you, Stetson.’” The move wasn’t dissimilar from what Smart did a week ago, when Bennett played the first two drives for Georgia and then redshirt freshman Carson Beck entered the game on the third drive of the game. That looked like the plan for Georgia. Two series for Daniels, one for Bennett.

But whereas last week when Bennett threw a touchdown pass on his first attempt, the senior quarterback instead threw the ball to the other team on his first pass of this game. Jaylan Foster intercepted a pass that was intended for freshman Brock Bowers. Following the return, the Gamecocks had the ball on Georgia’s 12-yard line. “It’s an unfortunate deal,” Smart said. “Brock’s route was a little shallow and he probably shouldn’t have thrown it there. He threw it a little high, it sailed on him, and it got picked. Unfortunate for Stetson but he did have a good week of practice.”