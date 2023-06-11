How ‘tough coach’ Kirby Smart has modified championship player management skills

ATHENS — The Kirby Smart Georgia football fans see on the sideline is every bit as charged up and invested as it appears. But the Bulldogs’ head coach has learned when and how to throttle it down, per his own admission and the observations of sideline reporter and former UGA star D.J. Shockley. RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares how he responds, appreciates tough coaching

“There’s the way he goes about it when everyone sees him on the sideline and he’s animated,” Shockley said in a recent Sirius XM interview. “He’s a tough coach but I think he’s learned over the years, he’s gone 75 percent with that hard persona, and then there’s another 25 percent of having to know your players,” he said. “You have to know who you are getting on, you’ve got to know how to coach this particular guy, because we know in this day and age a lot of guys can’t take the hard, tough coaches and they end up leaving or they don’t play to the their standard.”

Smart said he was even more intense in his early coaching years at Valdosta State. "Definitely too emotionally invested, I can tell you that," Smart said, reflecting with Drew Bannon on The Growth Project Podcast.

And the players wrap their arms around their head coach back — as well as teammates that need a lift. "The biggest difference in the last two years has been the players themselves believing in each other and buying in and connecting," Smart said. "I can't say that the other teams weren't (connected). They had good buy-in and good culture, but the last two have just been different. "When you see that difference — and it might be three players' difference in terms of leadership." Indeed, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith were three of the more notable leaders who set an example and keyed the past two championship runs. Davis' decision to return in 2021 along with fellow first-round defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was what ultimately put Georgia over the championship hump. "We've had talent (before)," Smart continued, "but the leadership we've had internally and what we've done with 'em as a staff to bring that out — like, we've given them a platform to lead, and we've let guys get up in front of the team and talk."