But “it” was not at Tennessee, which was a program McConkey grew up cheering for and once dreamed of playing for in Knoxville.

“I think a lot of people kind of know that now, I was a huge Tennessee fan, really wanted to go to Tennessee,” McConkey said, “and I can’t say if they would have offered me, that I wouldn’t have went there.”

Former Vols OC Jim Chaney, now at Texas A&M, never made the in-home visit the family was hoping for, spending only a few minutes at North Murray High School.

Kirby Smart, Georgia’s two-time national championship coach, attended one of McConkey’s basketball games and made an official to the family’s home.

And now, it’s all Smart can do to hold McConkey back.

“I think the important thing with Ladd is not over use,” Smart said after McConkey opened last season with two carries for 16 yards and a TD and five catches for 73 yards and a TD in the 49-3 win over No. 11-ranked Oregon.