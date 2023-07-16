clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
But “it” was not at Tennessee, which was a program McConkey grew up cheering for and once dreamed of playing for in Knoxville.

“I think a lot of people kind of know that now, I was a huge Tennessee fan, really wanted to go to Tennessee,” McConkey said, “and I can’t say if they would have offered me, that I wouldn’t have went there.”

Former Vols OC Jim Chaney, now at Texas A&M, never made the in-home visit the family was hoping for, spending only a few minutes at North Murray High School.

Kirby Smart, Georgia’s two-time national championship coach, attended one of McConkey’s basketball games and made an official to the family’s home.

And now, it’s all Smart can do to hold McConkey back.

“I think the important thing with Ladd is not over use,” Smart said after McConkey opened last season with two carries for 16 yards and a TD and five catches for 73 yards and a TD in the 49-3 win over No. 11-ranked Oregon.

“He could run himself into the ground because he’ll go as hard as he possibly can, every day … we just got to make sure we monitor him.”

Smart’s trust and respect for McConkey was obvious earlier this offseason, as he chose him to be the first Georgia player to address the media in the aftermath of the tragic and well-documented accident that claimed the lives of UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive guard Devin Willock.

McConkey’s development on the field and in the classroom has been impressive, as he graduated from UGA in three years while helping lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles.

This, after few paid attention to McConkey his first year on campus while he was serving time as a redshirt on the scout team.

McConkey holds that humbling first season close to his heart, savoring the memory of the first time he suited up on game day wearing pads for the Bulldogs.

WATCH: An interview with Ladd McConkey when he was still in high school

“The whole year I was practicing and going home for the weekends and watching on TV, and finally I got to dress out to go Missouri,” McConkey said.

“I was so excited I called my mom, called my dad …. I got to the game and it was like 30 degrees, sleeting, we can’t wear sleeves, it was terrible, I was so cold, standing on the sideline and didn’t get in for a play.

“I thought that was my favorite moment and it really is, it was something special for me.”

No doubt, McConkey called on that memory plenty of times has he continued to “stack days” as he likes to say, working his way toward the highlight moments he now regularly produces.

Consider, McConkey battled a turf toe ailment and knee injury for roughly half the games last season and still produced the second-most amount of yards on the team among the skill position players.

Carrying the load

Kenny McIntosh

193 touches, 1,327 yards, 12 touchdowns

(43-504-2 receiving, 150-829-10 rushing)

Ladd McConkey

81 touches, 1,093 yards, 9 touchdowns

(58-762-7 receiving, 7-134-2 rushing, 16-197 punt returns)

Brock Bowers

72 touches, 1,051 yards, 10 touchdowns

(63-942-7 receiving, 9-109-3 rushing)

Daijun Edwards

154 touches, 870 yards, 7 touchdowns

(14-101-0 receiving, 140-769-7 rushing)

Kearis Jackson

43 touches, 757 yards, 2 touchdowns

(21-320-2 receiving, 1-(-5) rushing, 18-391 KR, 3-51 PR

Kendall Milton

90 touches, 656 yards, 9 touchdowns

(5-64-1 receiving, 85-592-8 rushing)

Darnell Washington

28 catches, 454 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sitting out almost the entire 2020 season made McConkey all the more determined.

“There’s was a sense of ‘I have to do something about this, I can’t just sit over here, I have to play,’ " McConkey said.

“I feel like at times my freshman year I got down on myself, I was out for Covid for two weeks in the middle of the season, so I felt like everything kind of kept happening that buried me deeper and deeper, so there was definitely probably a lack of confidence during the year.”

