By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is not an emotional guy, but Saturday night will hit different.

Beck, entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, is finally “The Guy.”

“Just because everything that I’ve been patient and I’ve waited through, I’ve been through a lot, I’ll probably get emotional,” Beck said, asked to project what he might be feeling in the moments leading up to the 6 p.m. kickoff during a paid Players Lounge interview with Aaron Murray.

Georgia brings a No. 1 ranking and 17-game win streak into that matchup with FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

The game figures to be a blowout, but that won’t take anything away from the moment for the Jacksonville, Florida product.

Beck concedes he “might be a little anxious,” but based on his sterling performances in the past two G-Day Games, he’ll settle quickly.

Coach Kirby Smart has said Beck is one of the most intelligent quarterbacks he has ever been around, and his knowledge of the offense has put the staff and his teammates at ease.

“When I first got here, I didn’t know much of the plays,” Beck said. “My freshman year of camp wasn’t long because there was covid, I think we stayed in the hotel three days.

“I remember practice after practice, Install One, Install Two, Install Three and we just kept adding all the plays and I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“And now after the past couple years, I’m very confident I know everything. Everything is staying pretty much the same. It’s all the same plays, I’m just trying to get better at my craft.”

Beck has shown an electric, NFL arm in making throws few other Georgia quarterbacks before him had the ability to execute.

But it takes more than arm talent to have success, as Beck explained how he has learned to work within the parameters of Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“We’ve tried to stay very similar in what we do, but he has his own twists with stuff he likes,” Beck said. “I’m trying to learn his way, what he wants, and then kind of add my spice in there.

“There’s certain ways he wants it done, whether it’s footwork or the way to read a certain play,” Beck explained. " …. and I think the biggest thing between me and him is we’ve found a middle ground where I’m still comfortable and I’m not like changing everything from the way I saw it before.

“That’s something I really like about him, his adaptability and just trying to find a middle ground.”

Beck is ready to do whatever it takes after investing more time in the Georgia program without the benefit of making one start than any other.

Of the top 50 QB recruits from 2017 to 2020, Beck has been the only quarterback that didn’t start at any point who didn’t transfer.

“I’d say it’s worth it (because) A, I wouldn’t be the person I am today, and, B, be the football player I am today without the things I’ve gone through and the adversity I’ve had to face,” Beck said.

“I think it’s been well worth it, and hopefully all that pays off.”

