The game figures to be a blowout, but that won’t take anything away from the moment for the Jacksonville, Florida product.

Beck concedes he “might be a little anxious,” but based on his sterling performances in the past two G-Day Games, he’ll settle quickly.

Coach Kirby Smart has said Beck is one of the most intelligent quarterbacks he has ever been around, and his knowledge of the offense has put the staff and his teammates at ease.

“When I first got here, I didn’t know much of the plays,” Beck said. “My freshman year of camp wasn’t long because there was covid, I think we stayed in the hotel three days.

“I remember practice after practice, Install One, Install Two, Install Three and we just kept adding all the plays and I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“And now after the past couple years, I’m very confident I know everything. Everything is staying pretty much the same. It’s all the same plays, I’m just trying to get better at my craft.”