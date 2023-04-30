WATCH: Behind the scenes of Kenny McIntosh’s shocking 2023 NFL Draft Day fade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kenny McIntosh had resolved himself to free-agent status when the call from the Seattle Seahawks interrupted his call with Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus on Saturday night. “Finally, there was so much relief that came off me all at once,” said McIntosh, who was overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke with Seattle coach Pete Carroll. “Seventh round, 237, that’s a number I’m always going to remember.” Indeed, McIntosh was the last of the 10 Georgia players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. There were also 16 tailbacks selected ahead of him, many of them of the relatively anonymous variety.

It had been a long and puzzling Saturday afternoon for the McIntosh family. Six hours having passed by since the fourth round of picks kicked off Day Three action in the 2023 NFL Draft. More than 50 friends and family members traveled from around the country — the majority from Ohio — to support McIntosh, gathering in an 8,000 square foot villa rented for his special occasion. “It wasn’t just me waiting to be picked, it was also all of my family,” McIntosh said. “It meant so much for them to be here, definitely made a difference.”

McIntosh held the phone to his ear tightly as he visited with the Seattle coaching staff, overcome with joy and relief as he tearfully embraced his loved ones, the next step in his NFL dream finally come true. McIntosh spent much of Friday, the second night of the draft, playing cards with his older brothers R.J. and Deon, both professional football players themselves. McIntosh knew he might not be selected that early on account of a subpar NFL Combine showing in the 40-yard dash.

“I had a feeling, I knew that was it,” McIntosh said. “That 40-yard dash at the combine. Too slow.” McIntosh ran an NFL Combine time of 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The 40 is the one metric many teams don’t consider negotiable for the tailback position. But as Saturday started McIntosh was thinking more about his teammates than himself, expressing empathy for Georgia teammates Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington after their draft stock slipped from the first round to the fourth and third, respectively. McIntosh had conversations with teams indicating he would be selected by the fifth round. As the day started, his spirits were high, with most of the pre-draft discussion centered around his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and his hopes for the program to three-peat. But as the sixth round of the NFL Draft wound down, tension started to build, the possibility of going undrafted becoming more realistic by the moment. The Dallas Cowboys had reached via text and told McIntosh to “hang in there,” providing some hope the Georgia back might be selected by self-styled “America’s Team.”

Some members of the McIntosh family were in disbelief when Dallas chose Kansas State’s 5-foot-5 tailback, Deuce Vaughn, with the 212th overall pick. McIntosh was watching intently when Atlanta came up on the clock for the 224th and 225th picks in the seventh round. Might the Falcons finally give a popular and proven Georgia player an opportunity to prove he could help lead an NFL team to a title as he did by spearheading the Bulldogs’ offensive attack during their first-ever perfect 15-0 season? The answer proved to be, “No,”, and when Atlanta chose Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams, McIntosh frustration finally started to surface. “Man, this is crazy,” McIntosh said aloud to himself, “It’s the NFL Combine, that’s all it is. Has to be.” Moments later, Arizona and San Francisco contacted McIntosh to let him know they were interested in pursuing him in free agency.