How SEC refocused on NIL direction and the free agent challenges it presents

DESTIN, Fla. — SEC leadership advanced the ball on NIL issues challenging college football, but by no means has anyone crossed the goal line. “We understand there’s no ‘Easy Button’ to push,’ SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the conclusion of the league’s annual spring meetings at the Sandestin Hilton. “One of the mantras this week is, it’s never going to be the way it was, but it doesn’t have to be the way it is.”

RELATED: The issues that are keeping SEC schedule models on hold As things stand collegiate athletics are in an uproar with the name, image and likeness legislation put in play last summer, at the same point the NCAA passed a one-time transfer exemption. Sankey, who’s beginning his eighth year as the SEC’s commissioner, said there was “high-level and deep dialogue” among the league presidents, chancellors and athletic directors at a joint meeting on Thursday in Destin.

The main topics: • Name-Image and Likeness • Transfers

• NCAA Transformations • State legislation • Congressional interests and legal activity “A very complex set of problems,” Sankey said. The most pressing and challenging of which is NIL, as it affects the revenue model for college athletics. Football, which drives the revenue train for athletic departments, is dealing with a free agency dynamic when recruiting and trying to retain players.

“Look at the NFL model, they have contracts, they have free agency, they have a players association,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “A lot of these things don’t exist and never really needed to exist in college football, but as soon as you start paying people, or people start earning money, then you’ve got to start thinking about how do you control these things in a way that creates uniform balance.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose program ran up the highest recruiting budget pre-COVID, confirmed living room conversations have changed. RELATED: Confident Kirby Smart stays above fray at SEC meetings, addresses issues “It is changing the narrative for the player,” said Smart, who has suggested before championships, facilities, and development don’t mean as much to recruits as they did pre-NIL. “I just would like it where a decision isn’t based on where I’m (player) going to the highest bidder.”