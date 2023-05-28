Todd Hartley continues to show why Georgia football is the best program for tight ends

At the start of the week, there were still questions about how Georgia’s tight end room might look moving forward. Brock Bowers is almost certainly off to the NFL after this season and Georgia saw 5-star prospect Landen Thomas flip to Florida State in Apri. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley emphatically answered any doubts one might have had about the future of the tight end position. On Monday, Colton Heinrich announced his commitment to the program. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native held offers from Ohio State, Alabama and North Carolina, yet he elected to commit to Georgia. He is the No. 31 overall ranked tight end in the class. “The entire weekend coach [Kirby] Smart and coach [Todd] Hartley really did make me feel like a priority,” Heinrich told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “I was sitting next to Coach Smart at dinner. We were talking during dinner.”

“Right now I don’t think there’s a better place for a tight end to be other than Georgia right now. They know how to use the tight end and they will.” Dawgnation Dawgnation Colton Heinrich: The real Intel on Georgia’s new ‘TEU’ commitment On Wednesday, Hartley doubled down, adding the nation’s No. 3 overall tight end in Jaden Reddell. The Peculiar, Mo. prospect, likewise, had offers from many of the elite programs in the country.