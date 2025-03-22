Suspended Georgia offensive lineman Marques Easley was arrested on Friday in Oconee County after he crashed his car apartment complex in Watkinsville on Monday.

Easley was booked at 4:35 p.m. ET on Friday and released at 5:04 p.m. on a $1,000 bond, per an online booking report. Easley was charged with three counts of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, and one count of reckless driving.

Georgia announced that Easley and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle were suspended indefinitely earlier this week. Tuggle’s suspension was due to a separate incident after he had been arrested on speeding and reckless driving charges, both of which are misdemeanors.

Easley’s crash took place just after 10 p.m. on March 17. According to the incident report, Easley’s car, a 2021 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Redwood Lane in a “reckless disregard.” His car lost control with the back end twisting clockwise, leaving the roadway. Easley’s vehicle first struck a power box. Easley’s car next hit the driver’s side of Easley’s car hit the passenger side of the Hyundai Elantra and then struck the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The driver’s side of the Hyundai struck the passenger side of the Mercedes.

The Georgia offensive lineman told officers that he was traveling around 25 to 30 miles per hour but an investigation into the crash determined that Easley’s account was inaccurate. Per the incident report, tire marks and evidence suggest that Easley was “laying drag.”

“The investigating troopers found this to be an inaccurate account of (what) happened due to the amount of damage from the crash and the fact that (the Dodge Challenger) had tire marks going back an estimated 200 feet,” the report stated.

Easley is a redshirt freshman from Peoria, Ill. He signed as a member of Georgia’s 2024 signing class and appeared in two games last season.

This is the second arrest of the offseason for Georgia, with Tuggle’s being the first. In total, there have now been 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023 death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.