What better way to add a little Michigan to your game-day spread?
Game Day Recipes from Kroger: Detroit-style pizza
What better way to add a little Michigan to your game-day spread?
August 6, 2025
Grilled Cubano sandwich for your game day spread
Tampa and Miami each claim to have ownership of the Cuban sandwiches, which were popularized in Florida in the mid-20th century. Today, it’s a common lunch option. This …
August 6, 2025
Fall-off-the-bone BBQ chicken for your game day spread
This recipe for Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Chicken from Kroger requires some time to cook, but it’ll be worth the wait.
August 6, 2025
Game day recipes from Kroger: Pimento cheese with bacon
Pimento cheese is more than just a dip. You can also use this spread as the filling for omelets, grilled cheese sandwiches or as a topping for burgers and hot dogs!
August 5, 2025
Add a little Atlanta to your game day spread
This recipe from Kroger allows you to make your favorite restaurant dish at home.
