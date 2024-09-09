clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Tailgate Channel
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Add a little Kentucky to your game day spread
One of Kentucky’s great foods is butter cake, and this version from Kroger incorporates chocolate caramel pieces.
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Game Day Recipes from Kroger: Tennesee hot fried chicken
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 26, 2024
Game day recipes from Kroger: Blue cheese spread
This recipe from Kroger includes a kick from Jack Daniels whiskey.
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 7, 2024
Chicken wings for your game day spread
This recipe from Kroger allows you to make your favorite restaurant dish at home.
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 6, 2024
BBQ brisket sandwiches
This recipe from Kroger is perfect for tailgating, since most of the work is done overnight by a slow cooker. (We know, that’s cheating, but we’re trying to play hard, not …
Leave a Comment