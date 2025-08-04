clock icon
This Kroger recipe for a dip version of cannoli is perfect for game day.
Add a little Massachusetts to your game-day spread
Blue cheese spread for your game day
This recipe from Kroger includes a kick from Jack Daniels whiskey.
Add a little Auburn to your game day spread
What’s better than smoked brisket?
Chicken empanadas for your game day spread
We’re willing to concede that Florida has some pretty great food. One of those foods is empanadas.
Tennessee hot fried chicken is the perfect addition to your tailgate
This fried version from Kroger includes a spicy, fat-based pepper sauce that adds tons of heat while keeping your fried chicken crunchy.
