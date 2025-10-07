clock icon
Auburn University alumnus Keely Beasecker opened Niffer’s in 1991 and has owned it ever since.
Game day recipes from Kroger: Cheesy corn fritters
September 29, 2025
Bourbon-pecan balls for your game day spread
It’s hard to talk about the Bluegrass State without discussing bourbon.
September 23, 2025
Game day recipes from Kroger: Grilled potato skins
This weekend, the Dawgs are back between the hedges to play Alabama.
September 8, 2025
Game day recipes from Kroger: Sweet and sour chicken wings
Of course, we wouldn’t want to say anything nice about the Vols, but since we want to have a fun and on-theme tailgate party, we’re willing to admit one good thing about …
September 2, 2025
Add a little Tennessee to your game-day spread
If you’re in Clarksville, you won’t be limited to regional barbecue options.
