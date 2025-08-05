clock icon
0 minutes ago
This recipe from Kroger allows you to make your favorite restaurant dish at home.
Add a little Atlanta to your game day spread
13 minutes ago
Chicken and waffle bites are a great addition to your tailgate
Chicken and waffles are a popular option at many of Atlanta’s bustling brunch spots.
23 minutes ago
Game day recipes from Kroger: Texan chile con queso
This Kroger recipe takes on the toughest taste buds and totally brings the heat
21 hours ago
Smokey sliders are a great addition to your tailgate
A nod to the Vols’ mascot, Smokey, this Kroger recipe for bite-sized smoky burgers are perfect for game day.
22 hours ago
Add a little Massachusetts to your game-day spread
This Kroger recipe for a dip version of cannoli is perfect for game day.
