Hot, tangy, crunchy. Fried pickles are a perfect addition to any meal, however you make them.
Simply fried green tomatoes
The Southern staple became associated with the region after the 1991 movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.”
Game Day Recipes from Kroger: Fried pickles
Hot, tangy, crunchy. Fried pickles are a perfect addition to any meal, however you make them.
Texas chili is a great addition to your tailgate
Make this recipe ahead of time and let the flavors meld before game day.
Pimento cheese mini quiches for your game day spread
We’re talking about (almost) bite-sized portions of gooey pimento cheese in flaky little crusts.
Add a little Kentucky to your game day spread
The dish is similar to cornbread but it has a soufflé-like texture. And this version from Kroger has a twist thanks to the cheddar cheese baked in.
