Latest Tailgate Channel
Kroger tailgate recipe: Grilled Mississippi mushroom sandwiches
December 1, 2025
Slow cooker pimento cheese dip for your game day spread
November 24, 2025
Grilled lemon pepper chicken burgers: Tasty additions to your tailgate
The Dawgs are in Atlanta this weekend for some “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” against Georgia Tech.
KROGER
November 17, 2025
Cheerwine punch — a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs are facing off against Charlotte this weekend.
KROGER
November 10, 2025
Kroger tailgate recipe: Seven-layer Tex-Mex dip
This weekend, the Dawgs are back between the hedges to face off against Texas.
KROGER
