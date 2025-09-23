clock icon
This weekend, the Dawgs are back between the hedges to play Alabama.
Latest Tailgate Channel
Game day recipes from Kroger: Grilled potato skins
Game day recipes from Kroger: Grilled potato skins
September 8, 2025
Game day recipes from Kroger: Sweet and sour chicken wings
Of course, we wouldn’t want to say anything nice about the Vols, but since we want to have a fun and on-theme tailgate party, we’re willing to admit one good thing about …
September 2, 2025
Add a little Tennessee to your game-day spread
If you’re in Clarksville, you won’t be limited to regional barbecue options.
August 25, 2025
Pepperoni pizza pockets are a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs kick off their 2025 football season against Marshall University this weekend.
August 12, 2025
Don’t forget the kids when you’re planning your game day fun
Football is built around giants: those finely-tuned athletes standing over 6 feet tall and weighing 200 or even 300 pounds, who crash into one another and perform stupendous …
