The Dawgs are in Atlanta this weekend for some “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” against Georgia Tech.
Grilled lemon pepper chicken burgers: Tasty additions to your tailgate
KROGER
November 17, 2025
Cheerwine punch — a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs are facing off against Charlotte this weekend.
KROGER
November 10, 2025
Kroger tailgate recipe: Seven-layer Tex-Mex dip
This weekend, the Dawgs are back between the hedges to face off against Texas.
KROGER
November 3, 2025
Add a little Mississippi to your game-day spread
Since we want to have a fun and on-theme tailgate party, we’re willing to admit one good thing about Mississippi: It does have some pretty great food — and dips.
KROGER
October 27, 2025
Game day recipes from Kroger: No-bake key lime pie jars
This weekend, the Dawgs face off against Florida for the War for the Oar.
KROGER
