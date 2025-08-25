clock icon
The Dawgs kick off their 2025 football season against Marshall University this weekend.
Latest Tailgate Channel
Pepperoni pizza pockets are a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs kick off their 2025 football season against Marshall University this weekend.
August 12, 2025
Don’t forget the kids when you’re planning your game day fun
Football is built around giants: those finely-tuned athletes standing over 6 feet tall and weighing 200 or even 300 pounds, who crash into one another and perform stupendous …
August 12, 2025
Hot dogs: from tailgate basics to game day champs
Every winning team needs a role player — someone who may not be blessed with the most talent, but who makes up for it with dependability and resilience. Your game-day …
August 12, 2025
Add a gourmet twist to your game day spread
In football, it’s the innovators who change the game. The West Coast offense, the 46 defense, the spread, the run-pass option—they were all paradigm-shifting concepts …
August 8, 2025
Simply fried green tomatoes
The Southern staple became associated with the region after the 1991 movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.”
