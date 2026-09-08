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By KROGER
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The Dawgs are facing off against Western Kentucky University for their first match up since 2006.
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1 hour ago
Hot brown pizza — a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs are facing off against Western Kentucky University for their first match up since 2006.
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Add a little Tennessee State to your game-day spread
As a nod to the smoldering flavor of hot chicken, try this Kroger recipe for a hot honey buffalo twist on the dish.
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Make tailgating a winner with your kids
Kids love foods they can hold in their hands, which allow them to eat and play with their friends all at the same time.
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A hot dog bar can turn your tailgate role player into a game-day MVP
Guacamole? Buffalo sauce? Green cabbage? Even pineapple? Like a coach strategizing for the playoffs, stack your tailgate hot dog bar with toppings and condiments that will …
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7 recipes for a sky box-worthy game-day spread
Kroger offers recipes for gourmet versions of many of your favorite tailgate mainstays, allowing you to stimulate taste buds and build enthusiasm for the big game all at the …
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