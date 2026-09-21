clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
By KROGER
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
The Dawgs are facing off against Oklahoma between the hedges this weekend.
Article
Article
Latest Tailgate Channel
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Add a little Oklahoma to your game-day spread
The Dawgs are facing off against Oklahoma between the hedges this weekend.
KROGER
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 14, 2026
Kroger tailgate recipe: Cheesy queso dip
The Dawgs are facing off against Arkansas for their first match up since 2021.
KROGER
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 8, 2026
Hot brown pizza — a great addition to your tailgate
The Dawgs are facing off against Western Kentucky University for their first match up since 2006.
KROGER
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 31, 2026
Add a little Tennessee State to your game-day spread
As a nod to the smoldering flavor of hot chicken, try this Kroger recipe for a hot honey buffalo twist on the dish.
KROGER
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 31, 2026
Make tailgating a winner with your kids
Kids love foods they can hold in their hands, which allow them to eat and play with their friends all at the same time.
KROGER
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings