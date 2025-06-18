ATHENS — There are a lot of directions Georgia football tailgate talk can go these days with rampant player turnover and a new model changing the face of collegiate sports.

Keeping up with Kirby Smart’s roster — with more than 30 new players between incoming transfers and freshmen enrollees — is an appreciable task.

Discussing the quarterback position and play-calling is a given, and there’s no way to ignore a dynamic (intimidating?) home schedule that includes Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas between the hedges.

Fifth-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks surely hopes you will acknowledge the Bulldogs’ national championships in women’s track, women’s tennis and equestrian

But there’s a lot to take in with this new collegiate sports model, which is filled with pertinent names and numbers, along with new terms and stipulations.

Here’s an off-season primer for the savvy fans to chew on, research and keep up with between watching DawgNation YouTube shows and daily news and recruiting coverage:

No Scholarship Limits

Brooks and his staff have also been hard at work preparing UGA for this new collegiate landscape, which through the settlement eliminates scholarship limits and will lead to Georgia adding more than 100 scholarships across the schools’ 21 sponsored sports.

The significance of 105

That’s the new roster limit for football, but, the settlement stipulates that current athletes on the team can play out their eligibility at the schools’ discretion.

College Sports Commission (CSC)

The College Sports Commission is the new governing body that will oversee the implementation of the stipulations that came out of the House vs. NCAA settlement.

Most notably, the CSC will govern and ensure compliance for the new revenue sharing plan that enables schools to pay athletes directly and allow for athletes to secure independent third-party deals.

Who is Bryan Seeley

Seeley is the CEO of the new College Sports Commission, hired out of his role with Major League Baseball (MLB), where he was vice president of legal and operations. Prior to his stint in MLB, Seeley spent eight years as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., as a prosecutor.

NIL Go

NIL Go is the online platform where athletes submit and manage their third-party Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals valued at more than $600. It will ensure compliance with university and NCAA regulations and work in partnership with Deloitte to ensure the proposed deal is of “fair market value.”

Deloitte

Deloitte is a multinational services network and is considered among the “Big Four” accounting firms. Deloitte’s expertise of services includes consulting, audits, financial advisory, tax and risk advisory.

Title IX

Title IX is a U.S. law that was enacted in 1972 which prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. Its purpose is to ensure equal opportunities for all students and employees — regardless of sex — and includes protection against sexual harassment and violence.

Antitrust laws

Antitrust laws are designed to promote fair competition by preventing anti-competitive practices that harm consumers. There is speculation that the third-party NIL portion of the new college model will be challenged in court as its relates to antitrust laws, which are intended to make sure that businesses compete on price, quality or, in this case, NIL salary value.

Power 4

The “Power 4” Conferences are the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Group of Five

The Group of Five conferences are the American Athletic Conference (AAC), Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference.

