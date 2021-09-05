10
Final
3
(5) Georgia(3) Clemson
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Final
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13
  • Central Michigan
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Mississippi State
    35
    Akron
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    60
    Eastern Illinois
    0
    Final
    South Carolina
    46
  • Florida Atlantic
    14
    Final
    (13) Florida
    35
    Kent State
    10
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    41
    East Tennessee State
    23
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    3
    (16) LSU
    27
    Final
    UCLA
    38
How Tate Ratledge injury will shake up the Georgia offensive line

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
