Georgia will be without offensive guard Tate Ratledge moving forward. The offensive guard picked up knee an ankle injuries in Saturday’s 13-12 win over Kentucky, spending the second half in a walking boot and knee brace.

Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ reports that Ratledge will be out with a sprained MCL and sprained ankle. Mansell reports that Georgia is hoping to get Ratledge back for Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2. Ratledge missed 14 games during the 2021 season with a foot injury.

Georgia inserted Micah Morris into Ratledge’s spot at right guard on Saturday, with Dylan Fairchild playing at left guard.

The Bulldogs could move Xavier Truss to guard as well if need be. He has been Georgia’s starting right tackle in the first three games this season but has experience at guard.

Georgia has rotated at the offensive tackle positions, with Earnest Greene starting at left tackle and Monroe Freeling playing both tackle spots.

Georgia does have an off week this coming week, but its schedule gets more difficult moving forward. Georgia goes on the road to play Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 27-24 last season in the SEC championship game.

“We get to go to Bryant-Denny and many other places on the road this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So it’s going to be an adventure every time we go out on the road. I mean, it’s a tough schedule, guys. When we got it, I knew it. I mean, the first game I pointed at was Kentucky because everybody was talking about the other three on the road. I’m like, guys, we’re going to go to Kentucky on the road.”

The Bulldogs had a season-worst offensive performance on Saturday against Kentucky, scoring only 13 points and finishing with 262 total yards of offense. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 160 yards on the night, the fewest he has ever had as a starter.

Smart has often called the Kentucky game Georgia’s most physical of the season. Georgia entered the game with a banged up defensive line and will now be without one of its top offensive linemen.

“We were really beat up coming into this game, specifically at one position, and it was a really tough week for us,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the guys that stepped up and played.”