Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on UGA and Tennessee. 4 things to know before betting UGA as a 12.5-point favorite vs. Tennessee Georgia has failed to cover in its last four instances as a double-digit home favorite. UGA didn’t thrive as a large home favorite in 2019. It failed to match the spread last season in wins against Texas A&M, Kentucky and Notre Dame, and lost outright to South Carolina as 21-point favorite last October.

Prior to the most recent streak, the Bulldogs had a better run while laying double-digit points at home — covering in four of five such instances dating back to the 2018 season. The one outlier was a 38-12 win against this week’s opponent, Tennessee, in which UGA failed to cover a 30.5-point spread. UGA is 6-5 against the spread in its last 11 games vs. SEC competition. The Bulldogs easily covered the 7.5-point spread in last Saturday’s 27-6 win vs. Auburn. In doing so, UGA snapped a streak of three straight ATS losses vs. league foes. UGA is 18-11-1 against the spread in its last 30 games vs. SEC competition.

Tennessee is 7-2-1 against the spread in its last 10 games. Much has been made of the Vols’ eight-game winning streak. The Vols haven’t lost straight up since the 43-14 defeat at the hands of UGA last Oct. 5. But Tennessee has also fared well from a betting perspective as of late — including against SEC competition. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has gone 10-7-1 against the spread vs. league foes since becoming Vols coach in 2018, and Tennessee is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight vs. the SEC.