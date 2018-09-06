Brad Nessler weighs in on the Jake Fromm-Justin Fields gameplan before South Carolina

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Brad Nessler is planning on a heavy dose of Jake Fromm So Jake Fromm is going to start on Saturday. We know that much as that was the case against Austin Peay and because Kirby Smart has indicated that he is going to continue to be the case. So naturally the next question is what happens with Justin Fields? Do we see him for a few pre-determined drives? Will he have a package of plays he can come in and execute? Will we see him at all?

Well, Brad Nessler of CBS Sports, who will be calling the Georgia-South Carolina game along with Gary Danielson, spoke with Brandon Adams on DawgNation Daily and gave his thoughts on the matter. And while he can’t rule out seeing Fields, he thinks fans should expect a lot of Jake Fromm on Saturday. “I think it’s Jake’s game. I can’t see them against South Carolina having a plan where it’s Jake plays three series, boom we’re putting Justin in,” Nessler said. “Now it could happen but we know that Tua is the starter and Jalen is going to be used. I hope to see him(Fields). That either means things are going really well or they’re not going well for Jake. If they throw him in there, I’ll be kind of surprised.”

Nessler also added that he's looking forward to getting to know Fromm a little bit, as the CBS Sports play-by-play man didn't get to speak to the Georgia quarterback due freshmen not meeting with the media. Nessler added that he's been impressed with how much Fromm has improved since his first start last year, on the road against Notre Dame. Though Nessler couldn't help getting a joke in at Fromm's expense, as Fromm has had a few accidents on the water.

“I don’t plan on going fishing with him or I’ll end up with a hook in my leg or something in the back of my head, but it will be kind of fun to get to know the guys,” Nessler said. Jonathan Ledbetter limited in practice One of Georgia’s top defenders might be limited when the Bulldogs take the field against South Carolina. At Georgia practice on Wednesday, Jonathan Ledbetter was wearing an aircast on his right ankle. According to 247Sports’ Jake Rowe, Ledbetter did sprain his ankle at Georgia’s practice on Tuesday but that the air cast/walking boot was more precautionary than something indicative of a serious injury. Ledbetter is one of Georgia’s most important pieces as he boasts a wealth of experience and is one of the leaders of the defense. Georgia also doesn’t have a lot of known commodities behind Ledbetter on the defensive line. If it were a lesser opponent maybe we wouldn’t see Ledbetter this week but given that it is the Bulldogs’ SEC opener against South Carolina, it’s going to be all hands on deck for Georgia. Last season, Ledbetter had 38 tackles, with 5.5 being tackles for loss. He also totaled 2.5 sacks for Georgia. Possible replacements for Ledbetter at defensive end include Jay Hayes, Malik Herring and David Marshall. Game times released for SEC-Big 12 basketball challenge Fans waiting for a game time for the Georgia-Texas have their answer. In basketball. The full schedule was announced for the SEC-Big 12 challenge on Thursday and Georgia will take on Texas at 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 26. A TV network has not been announced yet but the game will air on either ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPNU. The other 2 p.m. games are Kansas State at Texas A&M and South Carolina at Oklahoma State.