BREAKING: 6-foot-6 junior OLB Darris Smith commits to UGA

Darris Smith-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
6-foot-6 Appling County DE Darris Smith committed to UGA on Thursday.
@jeffsentell
Posted

Georgia picked up a big 2022 commitment in Tyre West on Wednesday. The Bulldogs continued that roll in the 2022 class with another BIG commit on Thursday with Darris Smith

The keyword there is BIG.

He is quite the athlete and shows that by playing center on the basketball team and competing in four running events in track.

Darris Smith is now the fifth commitment for UGA in the 2022 recruiting cycle. (Darris Smith/Twitter)

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

UGA News