BREAKING: 6-foot-6 junior OLB Darris Smith commits to UGA
Georgia picked up a big 2022 commitment in Tyre West on Wednesday. The Bulldogs continued that roll in the 2022 class with another BIG commit on Thursday with Darris Smith
The keyword there is BIG.
He is quite the athlete and shows that by playing center on the basketball team and competing in four running events in track.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Nation’s No. 4 DT Tyre West commits to Georgia
- Priority UGA target Terrion Arnold drops his final 5, finalizes his decision date
- Smael Mondon Jr. adds to robust number of 5-stars who chose to play for Kirby Smart
- 5-star LB Smael Mondon Jr. makes his commitment to UGA
- Byron Young: JUCO tryout with ‘Disney movie ‘ story now has with a slew of SEC offers
- COVER 4: The position that Georgia must get right with its next recruiting class
- WATCH: Check out 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff throwing up the weights
- Terrion Arnold: Georgia’s recruiting pitch has been enhanced by a former 5-star DB
- 5-star junior ATH Deyon Bouie commits to his dream school
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 5 senior DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins chooses UGA
- Georgia 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff honored as an All-American
- Breaking down a legacy offer from UGA for elite 2023 RB Justice Haynes
- Rewinding an epic All-American performance from major target Terrion Arnold
- BREAKING: Elite Tuscaloosa DB Kamari Lassiter chooses UGA
- Amarius Mims: The 2021 class weighs in on how big the 5-star’s commitment was
- Jonathan Jefferson: UGA pledge blessed by Dad’s health after “bad case” of COVID-19
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener