Georgia is off this Saturday, but the rest of college football rolls on.

Go With The Flow: DawgNation experts discuss whether top teams are on upset alert this weekend

Georgia is off this Saturday, but the rest of college football rolls on. With that in mind, here are the games previewed on this week’s edition of Go With The Flow.

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3)

The number on this game is now more commonly found at 3.5, and the half point could certainly matter. Auburn is 9-7-1 against the spread as a road favorite under coach Malzahn. The Tigers have also failed to cover their last three SEC games, and in five of their last seven.

Alabama at Tennessee (+21)

A possible precursor to the Vols’ eight-game winning streak that started last year and continued through the first two games of this season was Tennessee’s performance vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season. Tennessee covered a 34.5-point spread in a 35-13 loss. However, Alabama earned the cover in the last meeting between these two teams in Knoxville — 58-21 as a 29.5-point favorite in Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt’s debut season in 2018.

Kentucky at Missouri (+5)

First-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is 2-1 against the spread thus far this season — including an outright upset win vs. LSU as 14-point underdogs in the Tigers’ most recent game Oct. 10.

South Carolina at LSU (-6.5)

LSU gets a night game in Death Valley for the first time this season, and the Tigers need all the help they can get. LSU has lost twice straight up as two touchdown favorites already this season.

The image of former Tigers wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. peeling off hundred dollar bills to pay LSU players after last year’s national championship game was back in the news this week. However, the only reason anyone’s been pulling out a wad of cash this season is to bet against the Tigers.

NC State at North Carolina (-16.5)

This is as close as the ACC gets to a big game these days.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

The Cyclones have only one win in their last eight tries against Oklahoma State, but Iowa State has covered in three of its last five meetings vs. the Cowboys.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-26)

The Huskers were 2-7 against the spread against Big Ten foes last season.

Michigan at Minnesota (+3)

A snowy week in Minneapolis means the high temperature for the season opener for the Wolverines and Golden Gophers isn’t expected to get above freezing (Spreads and trend data courtesy of OddsShark).

For more thoughts on the weekend’s top games, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked above.