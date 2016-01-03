UPDATED: Dell McGee, James Coley latest additions to Smart’s staff

The Bulldogs’ new head coach added another member to the offensive staff on Sunday. Dell McGee, most recently of Georgia Southern, is expected to succeed Thomas Brown as running backs coach. That’s what he coached with the Eagles the past two seasons and was going coach that position at Tulane, where until recently he was expected to follow former Georgia Southern Head coach Willie Fritz.

After Fritz accepted the Tulane head coaching job, McGee became interim head coach for the Eagles’ first-ever bowl appearance against Bowling Green in the GoDaddy.com Bowl. Georgia Southern won 58-27.

McGee is best known for his success as head coach at Carver High School in Columbus. He led that program deep in the playoffs for seven consecutive years — including the 2007 AAA state championship — before joining Gus Malzahn’s Auburn staff as an offensive quality control specialist in 2013.

McGee joined Fritz’s staff initially only as running backs coach in 2014, but was promoted to assistant head coach this past season.

McGee’s appointment gets Smart a step closer to completing his offensive staff. He has already announced the acquisition of Jim Chaney as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Sam Pittman as line coach. This past weekend, interviewed former Miami offensive coordinator James Coley on Friday in Ponte Vedra and hired him a short time later. On Sunday, UGA confirmed he would be coaching wide receivers.

Defensively, Smart retained defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer and brought Glenn Schummann from Alabama in an as-yet-undetermined on-field capacity. Schummann was a defensive quality control with the Crimson Tide and remains with Smart and Bama for the national championship game, which will be played against Clemson on Jan. 11 in Phoenix.

Smart needs just two more full-time assistants to complete his staff. That includes a defensive coordinator. Alabama outside linebackers coach Tosh Lopoi and/or defensive backs coach Mel Tucker are two individuals to keep an eye on. Smart has also interviewed Virginia Tech running backs coach Shane Beamer. Beamer has coached tight ends in the past.