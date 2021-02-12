Dylan Fairchild: The Bulldog signee’s quest for a repeat state title and the legend of his 5-second pin

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry previews the next two days for Georgia Bulldog 2021 signee Dylan Fairchild at the state wrestling championships in Macon. CUMMING, Ga. — Dylan Fairchild has the walk of a champion this week. He’s loose. Maybe even a little silly, but always confident.

“I think the difference in him and everybody else is he walks into the tournament and knows he is going to win,” his state contending teammate Ethan Rickert said this week. “Everybody else is competing for second. He’s so confident.” There is at least the 285 pounds worth of nostalgia that also feels draped over his shoulders this week. It should. His wrestling career comes full circle this week. Pardon me if we did not stick that pun. Fairchild will be wrestling to defend his 7A state heavyweight wrestling championship in Macon this weekend. The 2021 Georgia Bulldog football signee is one of four members of this class that is still in high school. Fairchild had work left to do with his high school athletic career at West Forsyth High School. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder shed some 20 pounds from what he weighed during football season to go for his repeat Class 7A state heavyweight championship. When an athlete like Fairchild sheds weight at his level, he avoids a lot of water. He’s shed. Then it was time to shred everything in his way this winter. The bullet points here hit hard. 19-0 this year with 19 pins

He’s never gone into the second period of a match so far as a senior

46-0 as a junior with 46 pins

65-0 with 65 pins in his last two years. It is believed he has had only one match go into the second of three possible periods in his junior and senior seasons.

The time he pinned a quality opponent in the quarterfinals of the state wrestling tournament a year ago is the stuff of legend.

“It is just the mindset before every match that I’ve developed over the past year of an assault mentality,” Fairchild said of his senior year. “Just go out there and attack them over and over until it is over.”

It is safe to say that DawgNation hasn’t connected a Bulldog so closely to wrestling since the days of Bill Goldberg. There are years where the complete coverage of UGA recruiting and its targets takes the beat to the GHSA state track meets all over the state in the spring. But the wrestling mats of the Centreplex in Macon? That’s a new one. It is a novel one for the 17-year-old Fairchild. What can he be on the football field at Georgia? Well, a lot actually. He will be behind when he arrives in late May after his high school graduation. Naturally. He might need a redshirt year to catch up given that the Bulldogs have classes of All-American interior linemen ahead of him with SEC experience. It is not a limb-breaking projection for this top 100 overall prospect to play a lot and to play very well during his time in Athens. Somewhere in the realm of Ben Cleveland to Solomon Kindley to Cade Mays feels like a sweet spot. When an offensive lineman wrestles in high school at a state championship level, it is almost like they start their college careers standing on second base. Gifted heavyweight wrestlers usually turn out to be very good college football players. Fairchild wasn’t rated as highly as Mays or Jamaree Salyer, but he might have been pretty close with a full senior year camp circuit evaluation. Fairchild is also an All-American, too. The very well-respected evaluators at 247Sports deem him to be the nation’s No. 2 offensive guard and No. 42 overall prospect for the 2021 cycle.

While his future in Athens is very bright, it is time to focus on one very dominating career on that mat. He’s the No. 1 heavyweight in the state of Georgia right now. Probably for a lot more states in the union, too. He’s set to wrestle his first match of what should be four matches in the 7A bracket today. There will be two matches today and another two on Saturday. Barring a massive upset, he should be through with the bracket by mid-afternoon on Saturday. “His style is just brutal,” Rickert said. “It is not very technical. It is just like the basics. You can’t stop the strength and the basics will win.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Dylan Fairchild: The last time he lost a match Fairchild owes a debt of gratitude to former Georgia state champion Tomari Fox. He was the last man to beat him on the state championship mat in Macon during his sophomore year.

Fox was also a Power 5 scholarship football player. He signed with North Carolina in the 2019 class as a 265-pound defensive end. His brother was also a scholarship player at UNC. They hail from a wrestling family. Tomari Fox is now seen as one of the strongest players on the Tar Heels, but back then he was just a high school wrestler at Collins Hill. Fairchild led 5-0 in that bout but faltered late. Fox took the 6-5 win but gave him two things of significant value besides the sixth loss of his sophomore year. The first was that he lit the fuse inside Fairchild. He had trained specifically to beat him for about six weeks. He knew Fox was in his way. “He deserved it,” Fairchild said. “It was his match. I wasn’t upset about it or mad. It was his day. I accepted it.” The Georgia Bulldog signee hasn’t lost a match since.

