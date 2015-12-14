Five things every Georgia fan should know …

Never in the history of Georgia football has there been more hype over a potential signee than there has been about Jacob Eason. And, yes, I’m including that kid from Wrightsville. The 5-star quarterback from Lake Stevens, Wash., had his official visit with the Bulldogs this past weekend. He returned home and is supposed to make a decision this week, likely in the next three days.

Our recruiting guys, led by Jeff Sentell, are all over it as usual and will bring you any news as soon as it happens.

2. Meanwhile, former Georgia coach Mark Richt was back in town this past weekend, too, and was feted at the annual UGA Senior Gala at the Classic Center in downtown Athens. UGA showed a well-produced video of Richt’s career, starting with his introduction as head coach in December of 2000, and Malcolm Mitchell honored his coach with some poignant remarks as the designated senior speaker. Individual awards for the season were also distributed.

3. The shape of Kirby Smart’s coaching staff is slowly coming into view. Georgia’s new football coach announced the hiring of his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in Jim Chaney and Sam Pittman, respectively. While neither is what football fans might call a “sexy name,” both of these guys are highly, highly respected inside football-coaching circles. It’s no coincidence that the Bulldogs hired Chaney on Saturday and immediately went and retrieved him with the school plane. Chaney spent Saturday night powwowing with Eason during his official visit.

Expect more news regarding current staff and future staff this week.

4. Speaking of Smart, I’m hoping to get the chance to talk to him later today. With the recruiting dead period setting in on Monday, Smart is getting ready to head back to Tuscaloosa to resume preparing Alabama for its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan State on New Year’s eve. Should the Crimson Tide win and advance, Smart will remain with his former team through the Jan. 11 championship game.

Meanwhile, Georgia will return to Woodruff Practice Fields to prepare for the TaxSlayer Bowl on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are operating under the direction of interim head coach Bryan McClendon.