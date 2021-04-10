Georgia baseball hammers No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt again, 9-1

ATHENS — Georgia baseball bats exploded —again — versus Vanderbilt pitchers that ranked as the top staff in the nation entering the weekend set in Nashville. It was just two nights before that UGA coach Scott Stricklin’s team blasted seven home runs en route to a 14-2 victory over the nation’s No. 1-ranked team that turned college baseball upside down. RELATED: Georgia baseball blasts Vandy in SEC shocker, 14-2

The No. 23-ranked Bulldogs (20-11, 5-7 SEC) proved it was no fluke on Saturday and did what no other team has done since 2019 by taking two of three from the Commodores (25-5, 9-3) at Hawkins Field. The team in 2019 that took two of three against Vanderbilt? None other than this same Georgia Bulldogs baseball program. It’s UGA’s first series win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1993, when it topped Mississippi State in Athens.

“We wanted to come in here and be ready to fight and battle and do everything we can do to win this series,” Stricklin said. “We had a chance to win all three.” Georgia went to work early on Commodores’ pitcher Patrick Reilly on Saturday, handing the young freshman his first loss of the year by chasing him off the hill in three short innings with three earned runs. Connor Tate led off the second inning with a single and scored on Parks Harber’s two-out singled up the middle to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard first.

It was a sign of things to come for the former Oconee County High School star. Connor Tate was 3-for-5 on Saturday. He added a two-run home run in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the eighth inning. It was another big day for UGA’s Garrett Blaylock, who continued a revenge tour against his former school. Blaylock delivered two doubles, including a run-scoring shot in the eighth inning, extended his hitting streak to a career-best eight games in the process. RELATED: Two HRs for Blaylock and Oconee County payback in Nashville Georgia left behind a checkered scorecard. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth, two runs in the eighth and three more runs in the ninth, making a mockery of the celebrated Vanderbilt pitching staff. Meanwhile, Georgia sophomore pitcher Jonathan Cannon found his groove and kept the SEC’s top-hitting team off-balance.

The Commodores entered the weekend series against UGA leading the league in runs scored. But Saturday they managed just five hits and were shut out by the 6-foot-6 Cannon through seven innings. Cannon (2-2) fanned nine Vanderbilt batters before his day was done. Freshman Jaden Woods came on in relief of Cannon in the eighth inning, scattering three hits, allowing one earned run and striking out three to close the game. Vanderbilt’s win came on Friday. The Commodores broke open a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning en route to a 5-2 win. RELATED: Bulldogs go deep with Commodores, can’t hold on The Bulldogs return home to play host to Georgia State at 5 p.m on Tuesday night. Kentucky then comes to Athens for a three-game series kicking off at 6 p.m. on Friday.