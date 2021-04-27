Georgia baseball tickets for Georgia Tech in demand, approaching $200 a pair

ATHENS — Georgia baseball and its winning ways combined with an old rivalry nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate have stirred interest and raised ticket prices for a Tuesday night game at Foley Field.

The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (26-13) play host to Georgia Tech (19-16) in Athens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the first leg of a home-and-home series.

At the time of writing, only eight tickets are available for sale on the secondary resale market Stubhub. Available tickets are for sale mostly in groups of two due to pod seating and social distancing.

To ensure safety during the pandemic, Foley Field has limited maximum paid attendance to 664 spectators.

Fans are eager to get an opportunity to watch the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech in a storied intrastate rivalry that dates back to 1898.

Georgia leads the all-time series history 215-162-2 and is coming off a three-game sweep last year when the Bulldogs defeated Tech 6-5 in Athens, 12-0 in Atlanta, and 9-3 in Coolray Field.

The cheapest pair of tickets at the time of this writing goes for more than $197, including Stubhub fees.