Georgia baseball tickets for Georgia Tech in demand, approaching $200 a pair
ATHENS — Georgia baseball and its winning ways combined with an old rivalry nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate have stirred interest and raised ticket prices for a Tuesday night game at Foley Field.
The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (26-13) play host to Georgia Tech (19-16) in Athens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the first leg of a home-and-home series.
At the time of writing, only eight tickets are available for sale on the secondary resale market Stubhub. Available tickets are for sale mostly in groups of two due to pod seating and social distancing.
To ensure safety during the pandemic, Foley Field has limited maximum paid attendance to 664 spectators.
Fans are eager to get an opportunity to watch the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech in a storied intrastate rivalry that dates back to 1898.
Georgia leads the all-time series history 215-162-2 and is coming off a three-game sweep last year when the Bulldogs defeated Tech 6-5 in Athens, 12-0 in Atlanta, and 9-3 in Coolray Field.
The cheapest pair of tickets at the time of this writing goes for more than $197, including Stubhub fees.
The game represents a homecoming of sorts for eighth-year Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin, who coached at Georgia Tech from 1998-99 and again from 2002-04.
Stricklin boasts a 16-9 career record against the Yellow Jackets as a head coach, with 14 of those wins coming during his tenure at Georgia.
UGA enters the series 8-3 in its last 11 games, including three consecutive series wins over SEC opponents (two games to one over Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Missouri).
Georgia Tech is 15-12 in the ACC but recently dropped two of a three-game set to No. 17 Florida State last weekend.
Six-foot freshman right-hander Hank Bearden will get the start for the Bulldogs in what will likely be a bullpen game.
Bearden is 3-0 on the season with 18 strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in 17.0 innings pitched (1.067 ERA). Tuesday will mark Bearden’s third career start, his longest of the season coming on April 4 against Georgia Southern after going 3.0 innings of hitless baseball.
The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround as they host SEC opponent Auburn (17-20, 3-15 SEC) for a three-game set beginning Thursday.
