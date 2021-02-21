Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia baseball trainer arrested on felony charges obscene contact with child

Georgia baseball opened the season at Foley Field taking two of three from Evansville Friday and Saturday.
Kristin M. Bradshaw / UGA Sports
DawgNation staff reports

ATHENS — A trainer who worked with the Georgia baseball team was arrested on Thursday on felony charges that allege he provided obscene materials to and had illegal contact with a child.

Jason Castleman, 34, was arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Athens-Clarke County jail, per AJC.com. Roswell police then picked him up on Friday and took him to the Fulton County Jail.

According to the Clarke County records, Castleman was arrested on a felony charge of utilizing a “computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, entice.”

The charges stem from illicit conversations online with a person Castleman thought was a minor, per Roswell Police, according to WSB.

Castleman, who 11 News reports had been with the program since September, has been fired from UGA and his profile is no longer on the school’s online directory.

The Roswell Police Department told 11 News they are unable to release specific information about how these charges were reached until Monday.

The Bulldogs opened the season this weekend winning two out of three from Evansville in Athens.

