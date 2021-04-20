Georgia basketball point guard Sahvir Wheeler declares for NBA Draft, enters portal

The Bulldogs’ second-team All-SEC player announced the news on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

ATHENS — Georgia basketball point guard Sahvir Wheeler is declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“We all have endured unprecedented times globally with Covid and in college athletics, we have also had to deal with the portal and the approval of the one-time transfer rule passed (last) Thursday,” Crean said.

“After talking with Sahvir and his family, and realizing that he and his family have only seen each other a couple of times in the last nine months along with the strain of isolation it took to play this year — and the desire to chase his dream of playing in the NBA — the Wheeler family informed me of Sahvir’s intent to transfer and be closer to home.”

Crean said he and Georgia basketball appreciate Wheeler’s contribution and wish him the best moving forward.

Wheeler led the Bulldogs in scoring last season with 14 points per game and led the SEC with 193 assists, which were also a school single-season record.

UGA has lost five regular contributors to transfers:

• Wheeler