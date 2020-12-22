Georgia basketball puts unbeaten record on the line vs. Northeastern

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will put its undefeated record on the line against Northeastern in a 7 p.m. tip at Stegeman Coliseum (Stream: ESPN/SEC Network Plus).

The Bulldogs ran their record to 7-0 with a convincing 83-68 victory over a battle-tested Cincinnati team last Saturday that gave No. 12 Tennessee a tough game earlier this season.

It’s the program’s best start since 1982 when a Georgia team that reached the Final Four began its campaign 9-0.

UGA forward Toumani Camara was named the SEC Player Player of the Week on the heels of his 19-point 10-rebound effort in the victory over the Bearcats.

Camara, a 6-8, 220-pounder from Belgium, keyed a pivotal 15-0 run as Georgia pulled the upset over Cincinnati.

Northeastern (1-3) showed its toughness with a 62-56 road loss to traditional NCAA basketball powerhouse Syracuse (5-1) last Wednesday.

RELATED: Orange squeezes out win over determined Huskies

The Huskies split games with UMass to open the season, and had another tight road loss at Old Dominion.

Seven different Georgia players have scored in double figures the season, with point guard Sahvir Wheeler notching the most, at five.

Wheeler, a sophomore, ranks No. 7 in the nation in assists (8.3 per game) and already has three double-doubles.

The Bulldogs are averaging 82 points per game the season, up from 75.9 last season.