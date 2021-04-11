Georgia basketball brings home 6-7 Florida Atlantic grad transfer Jailyn Ingram
ATHENS — Georgia basketball has landed the potential impact scorer it needs in Florida Atlantic graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram, per the player’s Twitter account.
There are more than 1,000 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal — more than 25 percent of the Division I scholarship players.
