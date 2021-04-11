Georgia basketball brings home 6-7 Florida Atlantic grad transfer Jailyn Ingram

ATHENS — Georgia basketball has landed the potential impact scorer it needs in Florida Atlantic graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram, per the player’s Twitter account.

RELATED: Toumani Camara takes flier on UGA return, lands in Dayton

RELATED: Tye Fagan wants bigger role, headed to Ole Miss

There are more than 1,000 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal — more than 25 percent of the Division I scholarship players.