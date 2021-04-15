Georgia extends contract of baseball coach Scott Stricklin

ATHENS — Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin has signed a contract extension through 2026, as announced by UGA athletic director Josh Brooks.

“Coach Stricklin has built a strong program the right way,” Brooks said.

“His teams play with skill and toughness, which is a direct reflection of his leadership. This year, we’ve continued to improve under difficult circumstances, and I believe in their potential and the future of this program with Coach Stricklin at the helm.”

Georgia’s 39 SEC baseball wins the past two full seasons ranks tied for first in the league.

Stricklin’s 2019 team had a school-record 21 SEC victories en route to a 46-win season.

The Bulldogs played host to NCAA regionals in 2018 and 2019, including a school-best No. 4 national seed in 2019.

Georgia appeared primed for a championship run in 2020, and the fans sensed it, buying up all of the season tickets as the program skyrocketed to No. 2 in the rankings.

The academic success has been impressive, as well. Georgia was the only SEC baseball team to receive NCAA APR (Academic Progress Rate) recognition in 2020.

Stricklin has produced 100 selections to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and 28 members on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll at Georgia.

Emerson Hancock became only the fourth student-athlete in Georgia history to be a first-team Academic All-American and a first-round draft pick last season. The year before, Keegan McGovern was the SEC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.